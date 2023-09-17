Showdown stars: The Rock, Offset, Bradlee Van Pelt and more shine in Boulder
Bright lights, big stars.
Folsom Field was the stage for one of this young season's best NCAA football games on Saturday, as the host Colorado Buffaloes topped visiting rival Colorado State 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller.
The sold-out crowd stormed the field after the game. But beforehand, that crowd glittered in its own right with a constellation of stars from the national Hollywood, music and sports scene. Here's a look at some of the stars who showed up for Saturday's spectacle.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Rap star Offset
Rap star Cordae
Heisman trophy winner Matt Leinart
CSU football legend Bradlee Van Pelt
ESPN College GameDay's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN College GameDay's Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Stars at Colorado, Colorado state football: The Rock, Cordae and more