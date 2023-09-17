Showdown stars: The Rock, Offset, Bradlee Van Pelt and more shine in Boulder

Bright lights, big stars.

Folsom Field was the stage for one of this young season's best NCAA football games on Saturday, as the host Colorado Buffaloes topped visiting rival Colorado State 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller.

The sold-out crowd stormed the field after the game. But beforehand, that crowd glittered in its own right with a constellation of stars from the national Hollywood, music and sports scene. Here's a look at some of the stars who showed up for Saturday's spectacle.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of many celebrities donning the CU sideline for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Rap star Offset

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Recording artist Offset attends the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Rap star Cordae

Rap star Cordae looks on from the sidelines in the first overtime of an NCAA college football game between Colorado and Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Heisman trophy winner Matt Leinart

Heisman-winning quarterback Matt Leinart, a member of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew, walks the CU sideline before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

CSU football legend Bradlee Van Pelt

Legendary former CSU quarterback Bradlee Van Pelt watches from the Rams' sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

ESPN College GameDay's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN College GameDay's Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; GameDay analyst Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Stars at Colorado, Colorado state football: The Rock, Cordae and more