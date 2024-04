Showdown in Denver tonight: Wolves-Nuggets battle should decide top seed

Wolves at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: The Wolves and Nuggets are tied for the Western Conference's top seed. Both won Tuesday night and have 55-24 records. If the Wolves win Wednesday night's game, they would be in the catbird's seat for the top seed in the West, as they hold the tiebreaker edge on both the Nuggets and the Thunder. Denver defeated host Utah on Tuesday, the Wolves topped visiting Washington, and Oklahoma City (54-25) beat visiting Sacramento.

Watch him: Nikola Jokic is headed toward another MVP award, and leads Denver in points (26.4), rebounds (12.4) and assists (9.0) per game. He proved everything he needed to prove last year by leading the Nuggets to their first NBA title.

Injuries: For the Wolves, C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee surgery) has been cleared to practice but won't play tonight. For the Nuggets, Jokic (hip), Jamal Murray (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) and Michael Porter Jr. (knee) are probable, and Aaron Gordon (foot) is questionable.

Forecast: The top seed in the Western Conference is likely at stake. Expect both teams to go all out for that honor and home-court advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

. . .

