Showboats meet the fans, many for the first time, ahead of home opener

MEMPHIS – There’s no place like home.

At least that’s what the Memphis Showboats are hoping for, even though some on the roster only stepped foot in the Bluff City on Friday.

First year head coach John DeFilippo and the Showboats held a pep rally out at Handy Park off Beale Street. A little meet and greet with fans before the team’s home opener Saturday against the San Antonio Brahmas.

With all eight teams in the newly merged United Football League practicing, together, in Arlington, Texas, teams only fly into their home markets to play the games.

Not ideal but the Showboats are hoping to build a real homefield advantage out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

“It’s been great, man. People came out,” said Showboats running back Darius Victor. “It was a beautiful day. Beautiful faces out here and excited to play in front of you guys and be a part of the Yacht club officially.”

“I was here last year for the home opener. I played for the other team. So it’d be nice to play for this team,” said Showboats quarterback Case Cookus. “The crowd really showed out last year. Really excited to be a part of that.”

DeFilippo is also hoping the fans can be the difference against a very good Brahmas team.

“Loud and proud on third down and in the red zone, baby. That’s what we’re asking for,” DeFilippo said. “We’ll do our best job to play with passion, energy and swagger and put a great product on the field. So be loud, be proud.”

Kickoff for the 2024 Showboats home opener is set for 11 am.

