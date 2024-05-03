Showboats kick-off weekend with bobblehead giveaway ahead of meeting with Stallions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Showboats are gearing up for a weekend of fun rolling into the weekend beginning Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a free kids camp at the Memphis Sports and Events Center.

” Anybody that wants to sign up can. It’s a free camp for kids to learn football from our players and coaches have some free pizza and get a ticket to the game on Saturday,” said Showboats Director of Operations, Steve Macy.

Memphis will also give away free bobbleheads ahead of Saturday’s game against the Birmingham Stallions.

” On Saturday we do have a bobblehead giveaway. It’s a football player with the 23 emblazoned on it just to represent the Showboats return to Memphis in 2023″.

This season, the Showboats have partnered with FedEx Cares and before kick-off, there will be a diaper drive to help the Mid-South Food Bank.

Fans who are attending Sunday’s game are encouraged to bring diapers and baby formula.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are $10 and kick-off at 11 a.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

