Showboats’ Davis earning all-UFL honors

MEMPHIS – It wasn’t the kind of season any of us expected but the Memphis Showboats season did end on a bit of an uptick.

First came Sunday’s win over Houston to put an end to a league worst eight game losing streak. Then on Wednesday, one of the ‘Boats best players was honored as one of the United Football League’s best.

Wide receiver Daewood Davis earning a spot on the first ever all-UFL team. Davis, who joined Memphis after spending training camp with the Miami Dolphins last year, hauled in 41 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns for the Showboats. He finished the year second in the league in touchdown receptions, sixth in total receptions and seventh in yards.

Davis was the only Memphis player named all-UFL.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.