Showboats out to bounce back against UFL’s best

MEMPHIS – Head coach John DeFilippo said it’s a loss that won’t define their season.

Let’s hope so because the Memphis Showboats can ill afford any sort of hangover from last week’s epic meltdown against San Antonio as they hit the road to take on the unbeaten and two time defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

In case you missed it, the Showboats led the Brahmas 19-8 with under a minute to go only to see San Antonio respond. The Brahmas scored a touchdown, picking up a 4th and 12 that serves as this league’s onside kick and then scoring the game winning touchdown in the waning seconds.

DeFilippo says his team has put that loss behind them and hopes, given the chance again, the Showboats will learn to put teams away.

“One of the things I’ve told our team from the beginning is there’s that point in the game where you got to put the other team out of their misery. There’s always that point in the game, especially more so obviously in tight games and we didn’t do that. We didn’t do that,” DeFilippo said. “There’s just too many sloppy errors in that game for us to put anybody away. It just wasn’t good enough.”

