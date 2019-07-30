Show your team pride during each tailgate with these NCAA-branded essentials featuring USC, Clemson and Michigan

There’s no better way to countdown to kick-off than a proper pre-game. Whether enjoyed outside the stadium or in your fan cave at home, we’re just weeks away from Clemson’s pursuit to defend their 2019 national championship trophy.

If you’re looking for some products to spruce up your tailgating haul, keep reading for our picks on must-haves for your next party. While we’re only highlighting certain teams, these items are available for several Division 1 schools.

USC Trojans Shield Tailgate Toss Set

Saturdays at the Coliseum just became even more entertaining thanks to this toss set splashed with USC’s logo. The game also comes with two different colored bean bags but you can also purchase personalized bags to elevate your team spirit.

Shop it: $213 (was $250)

Alabama Crimson Tide Total Tailgate Table

This unique table holds four beverages on top and makes room for two more on each side. Given its rather large size, this is a perfect all-purpose tailgating essential.

Shop it: $72 (was $85)

LSU Tigers Four Season Event Cooler Table

Not only does this item keep drinks cold, but also doubles as a table when raised. To avoid ice accumulating inside the double-walled cooler, there’s a convenient drain to pour out excess water.

Shop it: $213 (was $250)

Oregon Ducks Picnic Table

This foldable picnic table instantly turns any space into a seating area for four to eat and drink. Each seats holds a maximum capacity of 250 lbs.

Shop it: $167

Penn State Nittany Lions Kan Jam Disc Game

For those unfamiliar, Kan Jan is described as a fast-paced two on two flying disc game. This particular collection come with two goals and a disk, all branded with your side’s logo.

Shop it: $51 (was $60)

Michigan Wolverines Navy Blue Latex Balloons

Pre-games would be incomplete without latex balloons printed with your school’s logo on both sides. With 10 in each pack, they make a statement whether you’re partying outside the Big House or the comfort of your own home.

Shop it: $5 (was $6)

Clemson Tigers Side Panel

For those committed to tailgating despite unfavorable weather conditions, this is the product for you. This side panel easily fastens to any tent frame and it promises to shield from sun, rain and wind.

Shop it: $37 (was $43)