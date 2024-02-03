'Show us:' Dalton Knecht has to earn respect from Kentucky, Wildcats guard says

Dalton Knecht is a great player in the eyes of Kentucky guard Adou Thiero.

But that doesn't mean the Tennessee basketball guard has the respect of the Wildcats heading into Saturday's game at Rupp Arena.

"He’s been doing what he’s been doing, but we’re another team," Thiero said Friday. "He has to come out and show us. We’re just not going to give him that respect just because of what he’s been doing on other teams. So he’s going have to show us the same thing.”

The No. 5 Vols (15-5, 5-2 SEC) face the No. 8 Wildcats (15-5, 5-3) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Knecht leads the SEC in scoring with 20.1 points per game, while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

"He has got a nose for scoring," Thiero said. "He will find a way to get to the hoop and finish or get a shot up. You've got to find a way to stop that or limit it."

Dalton Knecht has been at his best in road games

Knecht scored 32 points in Tennessee's comeback win at Vanderbilt on Jan. 27. At the time, it marked his fourth 30-point game. Three of those came on the road.

Knecht is averaging 31.4 points on the road. He scored 36 at Georgia on Jan. 13 after scoring 28 at Mississippi State on Jan. 10. He had 37 points at North Carolina on Nov. 29.

He has scored at least 20 points in a half five times this season with four such instances in the second half on the road. He had 20 second-half points at UNC, 26 at Mississippi State, 20 at Georgia and 21 at Vanderbilt.

The senior had a season-high 39 against Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Jan. 16. He added his fifth 30-point game of the season when he posted 31 against South Carolina on Tuesday.

Dalton Knecht has scored at least 25 points in six straight games

Alabama coach Nate Oats watched Knecht scored 25 against his Crimson Tide team on Jan. 20, but felt like Knecht might have scored more in a different circumstances.

STAR: Untold stories of Dalton Knecht's ascension to Tennessee basketball star, NBA Draft prospect

“Knecht’s been killing everybody and he probably would’ve had 35 if this would’ve been a close game," Oats said. "They would’ve been going to him a lot more.”

Knecht has scored at least 25 points in six straight games with 25 as the low mark in UT's 91-71 win against Alabama. Oats' theory was if Tennessee hadn't blown out the Crimson Tide then perhaps Knecht would have scored even more.

Knecht is averaging 31.8 points in his past six games.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht has to earn respect from Kentucky, Wildcats guard says