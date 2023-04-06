Show me the money. Recruiting budgets for each Big Ten school

We all know how well Ohio State football recruits on an annual basis, but what is interesting is how much money the athletic department budget is for the Buckeyes.

In a report by CBS Sports Shehan Jeyarajah, he found out what each team in every major conference spent during the 2022 recruiting cycle, and you might be a wee bit surprised.

There were plenty of big spenders across the country, with these schools topping their respective conferences: Clemson at $3.15 million, Oklahoma with $2.63 million, Oregon with just $1.83 million, and Georgia with a whopping $4.05 million — which was the high mark in the country.

Find out below just how much each Big Ten school spends along with how many recruits they signed, what their class was ranked according to the 247Sports composite team rankings, and a final breakdown of the results. (Northwestern is excluded as they did not disclose their information as a private institution.)

Iowa with $577,589

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 30th nationally, 6th in Big Ten

Indiana - $826,606

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 25th nationally, 4th in Big Ten

Wisconsin - $857,490

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 44th nationally, 11th in Big Ten

Purdue - $878,651

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 38th nationally, 9th in Big Ten

Michigan State - $955,303

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 23rd nationally, 4th in Big Ten

Nebraska - $1,020,050

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 41st nationally, 10th in Big Ten

Minnesota - $1,127,389

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 49th nationally, 14th in Big Ten

Illinois - $1,157,460

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 46th nationally, 12th in Big Ten

Ohio State - $1,292,799

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 4th nationally, 1st in Big Ten

Maryland - $1,380,974

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 31st nationally, 7th in Big Ten

Penn State - $1,486,521

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 6th nationally, 2nd in Big Ten

Rutgers - $1,609,032

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 33rd nationally, 8th in Big Ten

Michigan - $2,240,064

Breakdown

Recruiting ranking in 2022: 9th nationally, 3rd in Big Ten

Final breakdown

Final thoughts

It’s not all about spending, as Ohio State has the best results without spending the most. Every school increased its budget compared to its 5-year average, with Michigan increasing by almost $1 million, the most in the conference.

You’d have to expect that Wisconsin will up its budget with Luke Fickell now running the show. The same applies to Nebraska and Matt Rhule.

Iowa did more with less, having lower spending but did a great job getting results, while Rutgers spent a lot without getting much in return.

Also, you have to wonder if the top recruiting school in the conference, OSU, got closer to the top of the conference in spending and even with the national leaders, how much better would the results would actually be? The Buckeyes already are the best recruiting school in the Big Ten and typically top 5 nationally without the biggest budget, so is it worth the extra spending?

Hard to say given the results, but if Ohio State wants the mythical recruiting crown, it might be forced to up its spending.

