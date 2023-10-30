'Show me': Hugh Freeze goes on rant defending Auburn's play calling vs. Mississippi State

AUBURN — Auburn football's offense exploded for 24 first-half points against Mississippi State on Saturday, helping the Tigers pick up the first SEC win of coach Hugh Freeze's tenure on the Plains.

But the production was much different over the third and fourth quarters. Auburn had five drives in the second half, registered three consecutive three-and-outs in the fourth quarter and scored three points via a field goal in the third frame.

Freeze was asked at his weekly press conference Monday about the offense appearing to slow down, and he defended his staff's play calling in a passionate way.

“I think you all would all say I have been very transparent with you guys since I’ve been here," Freeze said to reporters assembled at the Woltosz Football Performance Center. "Maybe to a fault. But I think genuine relationships are like that. So, will you permit me to be transparent with this and we can have an honest dialogue about it, OK?

COACH 'LAC: How a speech from Cadillac Williams motivated Auburn football to beat Mississippi State

FRESHMAN CENTER: Panama City Beach and commitment: How Connor Lew prepared himself for start

“You guys can say whatever you want. Whether it’s opinion, whether it’s facts. And I saw many of you — that was your take on it, (that we went slowed the tempo down in the second half). Do you realize we had one possession in the third quarter? What did we do on that? Got points. Pretty good drive. Do you realize in the fourth quarter that we had the football on the minus 3, the minus 5 and the minus 14, one possession on the 30 that I punted on fourth and 1."

The Tigers started their second-half drives on their own 32-, 25-, 14-, 13- and 5-yard lines.

“We were up two scores," Freeze said. "Those are the only possessions we had. We were up three scores on one of them, two scores on the other. And they’re bringing gut cross and superfield missile every play as we’re backed up, trying to get in the game.

“And I was aggressive. I actually threw it for a first down and we got called for a penalty and (moved) back. I threw it three times. Which is pretty crazy, probably. I would love after this for you to go show me what aggressive looks like on the board, blocking superfield missile and gut cross. I want to know."

Here's Hugh Freeze today defending his fourth-quarter play calling against Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/AnEPwKDAwE — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) October 30, 2023

Mississippi State outscored Auburn, 10-3, in the second half, but the Bulldogs never pulled within less than 14 points.

“I mean, that’s the facts. I don’t know how to be more aggressive," Freeze said. "That’s the possessions we had. That was it. I would have loved to have had some possessions like we did in the first quarter, where we started at the 25 or the 30.

"But I promise you I was not going to be aggressive up two scores on the 5-yard line or 3-yard line and let something crazy happen and a tipped a ball and they return it for a touchdown and all of a sudden momentum flips. That would not be based in good wisdom.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hugh Freeze defends Auburn's late play calling vs. Mississippi State