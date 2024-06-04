New show ‘After the Game’ featuring local coaches debuts on Action Sports Jax 24/7 network

Coaches at all levels put in a lot of work and are passionate about the kids they coach and the sports they teach.

The coaching world is a long journey for many, but most would say it is rewarding and filled with stories. “After The Game” highlights the journey and the stories of various coaches.

A new show debuts Tuesday on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network called After The Game. Josh Baker and Hall of Fame high school football coach Kevin Sullivan host the show.

On the first episode, Sullivan’s journey is the topic. He discusses why he got into coaching and how he worked his way from South Florida to Jacksonville and the FACA Hall of Fame.

After The Game airs Tuesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Upcoming episodes will feature St. Augustine’s Brian Braddock, Fletcher’s Ciatrick Faison, and Bishop Kenny’s Tim Krause in June.

You can find the full episode at the top of this article and you can find the weekly show on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network on the Action News Jax app and here on www.actionnewsjax.com.

