New show features Red Sox slugger Ortiz's World Series rings

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves to fans as he is honored before the Red Sox's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Rather than a World Series coronation, David Ortiz got an early exit. His illustrious career came to a sudden conclusion when Boston was swept by Cleveland in their AL Division Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) -- Red Sox bling is taking the mound this weekend at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.

The prestigious museum is displaying former Sox slugger David Ortiz's World Series championship rings in a Father's Day exhibition dubbed ''David Ortiz: King of the Diamond.''

Visitors will get a chance to glimpse Ortiz's world championship rings from 2004, 2007 and 2013. Next week, his 2013 World Series MVP ring will be added to the temporary collection.

Donations are being sought to benefit the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides lifesaving heart surgeries for youngsters in his native Dominican Republic.

The MFA says it hopes the display ''inspires fans of all generations.''

Ortiz, known as ''Big Papi,'' joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2003 season and retired last fall.