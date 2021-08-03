Shouts for Joy: Hear the Loudest Celebrations From Olympic Athletes in Tokyo
Shouts for Joy: Hear the Loudest Celebrations From Olympic Athletes in Tokyo
Shericka Jackson had looked to be heading into the next round but the huge error saw her finish fourth.
Sportswoman holds nominative spot, under new rules for Tokyo games
The women's 100m final was a brilliant spectacle but you might have had to wait to watch it.
Conservatives openly mock US team, blame ‘wokeness’ for loss
Breaking down the latest storylines at the Tokyo Olympics.
A Cleveland Cavaliers player used the Tokyo Olympics to find a rhythm after a down season.
American April Ross and her partner have ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany in Olympic beach volleyball
Simone Biles found something a little more manageable than the weight of the world. The American gymnastics superstar earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a mental block that prevented her from twisting while performing. Biles drilled a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
Australian athletes wrecked their rooms and left damage in their wake as they enjoyed their final nights in Tokyo.
The silver medalist in Rio, Morris was in tears after her Olympics ended early on Monday thanks to a quite literal bad break.
Pamela Ware scored a zero at the Olympics with a failed dive, but she chalked it up to a bad mistake at the worst time.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's win in the 100-meter hurdles was a proud moment for many Puerto Ricans, but she was the subject of criticism before the race.
Team USAs SandiMorris will notdefend her 2016 silver medalinthe womens pole vault finalatTokyo.
Sifan Hassan went all-out in her shortest race of the Tokyo Olympics to keep all of her gold-medal hopes alive.
American golfer Xander Schauffele took home a gold medal for his performance at Tokyo 2020. He'll have to share it with his caddie.
USWNT star Carli Lloyd and the reigning World Cup champions will not win gold or silver at the Tokyo Olympics, though they're still vying for bronze.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
The U.S. mens basketball team (2-1) took on one of their stiffest tests of the Tokyo Olympics, facing Spain (2-1) in the mens basketball quarterfinal.