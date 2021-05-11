Shoup, D-line lead strong Tupelo defense

May 11—TUPELO — Tupelo's defense shouldn't skip a beat this fall, even with a "new" defensive coordinator.

The Golden Wave are in their final week of spring drills, and head coach Ty Hardin is already confident that his defense could be one of the best in the state.

Nine of 11 starters return, and Chris Shoup is also back. A Tupelo assistant for six years before becoming defensive coordinator at Amory last season, Shoup has returned to lead the Wave defense after the departure of Brian Jones to Petal.

"He's familiar with these kids; he's coached every one of these kids," Hardin said. "It was an easy and simple fix. We're stoked to have him."

Shoup steps into an ideal situation. Tupelo's defensive front is a seasoned group, led by Jacarious Clayton. The rising senior has an armload of Division I offers, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor and Oregon.

Clayton and classmate Romero Hampton combined for 23 tackles for loss in nine games last season.

"They're the bunch that's kind of leading the crew this year on defense," defensive line coach Brian Robinson said. "... As far as expectations for the D-line, we're just wanting to grow off what we did last year. When we got into division, especially the Olive Branch game, we really started to grow, and they really started to make some plays in the backfield. "

Tupelo will be tough at linebacker and in the secondary, too. Deon Shumpert, who made 60 tackles last season at outside linebacker, is returning to his original position of inside linebacker.

Zech Pratt and Fred Adams, the latter of whom made four interceptions, anchor the secondary.

"All those guys know the defense," Hardin said. "All the guys are competing very hard. They want to be the best defense in the state."

Tupelo will get a strong test Friday when it hosts West Point at 5:30 p.m. for its spring game.

"We know West Point's going to be physical — they're the king of being physical," Hardin said. "We want to show that we are that, too."

