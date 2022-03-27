NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo might have to be cut, not traded, by 49ers

Report: 49ers might be forced to cut Jimmy G after surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Jimmy Garoppolo had successful shoulder surgery in early March, the 49ers haven't found a trade partner for him, and an end doesn't appear in sight.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday, citing a league source, that Garoppolo's surgery has been the biggest red flag among teams interested in the veteran quarterback, who has been on the trade block since the 49ers' season ended two months ago.

As Florio writes: "No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained.

"Throw in the fact that Garoppolo had the surgery without consulting with the 49ers, and it makes every team that otherwise would be interested in Garoppolo very leery."

If the 49ers can't find a trade partner for Garoppolo -- which is becoming increasingly likely -- they might be forced to cut him, the source predicted. If that happens, Florio noted, the 49ers would gain more than $25 million in salary-cap space, with just $1.4 million in dead money, though they have time, since Garoppolo's pay doesn't become guaranteed until Week 1.

Right before Garoppolo addressed the media and said his goodbyes on Feb. 1, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan vowed to do right by the quarterback and send him to a place where he could succeed.

If he's cut, Garoppolo would become a free agent, able to sign with whatever team he wants. The downside is that remaining on the 49ers' roster throughout training camp would just delay the inevitable, preventing Garoppolo from learning a new system and getting to know his new teammates.

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, it doesn't appear a trade is likely soon. Depending on where certain QB prospects land, a Garoppolo trade could happen shortly thereafter, or it'll have to wait until a possible injury creates an opening over the summer.

If not, the 49ers might just have to cut their once-franchise quarterback.

