Shoulder surgery is ending Brandon Scherff's season, and possibly his Redskins career

Brandon Scherff will undergo surgery on his labrum this Friday and the timetable for his recovery will keep him out until next summer. What happens between now and then remains very much up for discussion.

The Redskins moved Scherff to the injured reserve on Tuesday and interim head coach Bill Callahan explained that the star guard needed shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Ironically, Tuesday night Scherff was selected to his third Pro Bowl despite the injury.

"I've seen him fight through a lot of difficult injuries and give everything that he has to this team and this organization," Callahan said of Scherff. "Hopeful that he is re-upped and hope that he gets the contract that he so desires and it works out for all parties."

The fifth overall pick in 2015, Scherff is playing this season on the fifth-year option that comes with first-round rookie contracts. Once the season ends, Scherff is no longer under contract with the Redskins.

That could leave a major hole on the offensive line if Scherff isn't retained, and some are wondering if rookie Wes Martin can take over the right guard spot with a strong performance in the season's final few games.

Big questions exist for the Redskins this offseason, and while Scherff is important, what happens at head coach and the front office will be of much higher impact. Once those changes happen - or don't - then that group of team officials needs to move quickly on decisions for Scherff.

Washington could deploy a tag - franchise or transition - for Scherff, which could lead to some acrimony between the lineman and the organization. The team also might be able to get a long-term deal done with the former Iowa Hawkeye before free agency opens.

It's also possible the Redskins let Scherff walk, content not to pay the market rate of $13 million or more at the guard position. He's finished the last two seasons on the injured reserve and hasn't played a full season since 2016. For all of his talent, and it's significant, the missed time has hurt Scherff, particularly in a contract year in 2019.

Will Washington let a former first-round pick just walk away without compensation?

It wouldn't be a shock. This team let Kirk Cousins walk away for free, even though he was a highly capable quarterback in a league where there just aren't enough of them. The Redskins did get a third-round compensatory pick when Cousins left, and depending on the type of deal Scherff might sign elsewhere, Washington could recoup something similar.

It's too early to know if Scherff has played his last game ever in the Burgundy and Gold. A strong case can be made that the Redskins should make his return a priority, but with so many questions lurking in Ashburn, it's hard to get any real answers.

