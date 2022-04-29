Shoulder surgery done on Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs

If you’re going to have major surgery as a college football player, you might as well have it before the season officially starts. Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs didn’t plan that, but he had little choice after suffering a torn left labrum in the Blue Gold Game. Diggs has undergone shoulder surgery, which was done by team surgeon Dr. Brian Ratigan. A quick Google search will tell you that the recovery time for that is between three and six months, so there’s no telling if Diggs will be healthy in time for the Irish’s first game.

Diggs made an impact as a freshman for the Irish in 2021. In eight games, he ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries. He also scored one touchdown as a receiver while catching six passes for 56 yards.

Diggs’ best freshman game as far as yardage came when he ran for 64 yards at Virginia. He followed that up with a pair of touchdowns a week later against Georgia Tech.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89