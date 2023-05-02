Shoulder surgery could cause Detroit Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson to miss start of season

One of the Detroit Red Wings' key rebuilding blocks may miss the start of next season.

The Wings announced Tuesday afternoon that defenseman Simon Edvinsson, their prize pick from the 2021 draft, had undergone successful surgery on his left shoulder the previous day. Recovery time is expected to be 4-6 months.

Four months takes Edvinsson to the start of September. The Wings will hold training camp around the third week of that month. Six months would set Edvinsson for a return in November.

Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson gets set during a faceoff in the first period against the Stars on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

FORMER TEAMMATE THRIVED: Boston Bruins eliminated, but what a series from ex-Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi

The team didn't say how Edvinsson ended up needing surgery. He dealt briefly with a lower-body injury after being called up from the minors in mid-March. Edvinsson appeared in nine games, recording two goals and a minus-seven rating. He played in 52 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins, finishing with five goals and 22 assists.

More: How Simon Edvinsson has benefitted from his time with Detroit Red Wings

Most immediately, the surgery cuts into valuable time for Edvinsson to be spending in the gym. He's a big guy already (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) but it is still at an important point in his development for gaining muscle and optimizing his training.

Edvinsson made inroads during his stint with the Wings, learning valuable lessons about playing in the NHL. He's a good skater and likes to play with the puck, but he showed a tendency to be out of position, and at times made risky decisions that ended up with the Wings digging the puck out of their own net.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson has surgery, recovery 4-6 months