Shoulder surgery coming for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, season over

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made the decision on Sunday night to have surgery on his injured shoulder. The surgery will be coming soon. This is the good news. The bad news is Smith-Schuster’s injury will cost him the remainder of his season.

Pittsburgh will have to adjust to life without Smith-Schuster for the rest of this season and possibly going forward. Smith-Schuster will now have to spend the remainder of the season on the mend and then hope to land somewhere in free agency.

Clarification: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is having surgery, source said, but the surgery has not happened yet. It will, but it hasn’t yet. The decision to have surgery came last night. His status remains the same, as he is expected to miss the season. https://t.co/H3vwleS6fF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

