Shoulder surgery coming for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, season over

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made the decision on Sunday night to have surgery on his injured shoulder. The surgery will be coming soon. This is the good news. The bad news is Smith-Schuster’s injury will cost him the remainder of his season.

Pittsburgh will have to adjust to life without Smith-Schuster for the rest of this season and possibly going forward. Smith-Schuster will now have to spend the remainder of the season on the mend and then hope to land somewhere in free agency.

