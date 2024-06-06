Shoulder soreness keeps Anthony Richardson from throwing Thursday

Reporters at Colts practice on Thursday shared video of quarterback Anthony Richardson taking snaps during team drills and then handing off the ball off or throwing it with his left hand.

Richardson is right-handed and coming off right shoulder surgery, so it's no surprise that the change in routine was a prime topic of conversation after the session. Richardson said he's dealt with soreness at other points this offseason, but that it was expected and it has mostly been "smooth sailing" until the medical staff recommended he take the day off.

"I’m good, just a little soreness," Richardson said. "I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing. Just my shoulder. It’s hard to listen to the trainers some times like ‘you gotta sit out for a day.’ I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the healthy journey."

Head coach Shane Steichen joined Richardson in downplaying the severity of the issue and said that the quarterback would be able to play if the Colts were scheduled for a game this weekend. It will be some time before they do have a contest on the slate and the hope in Indy will be that Richardson's soreness is no longer an issue of any magnitude at that point.