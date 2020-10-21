Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski spiked the ball with his left hand after catching a touchdown last Sunday and said that his ailing right shoulder was the reason why he went that route.

Gronkowski said his shoulder wasn’t giving him too much trouble, but it’s enough of an issue that the team had him sit out of practice on Wednesday. Absent any other information, the assumption is that he’ll be good to go against the Raiders on Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady took a rest day alongside his longtime teammate Wednesday.

The two veterans were the only players to sit out of the team’s first practice of the week. Safety Andrew Adams (hamstring), linebacker Lavonte David (knee), wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle), defensive lineman William Gholston (bicep), wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), wide receiver Scotty Miller (hip, groin), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) were all listed as limited participants.

Shoulder keeps Rob Gronkowski out of practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk