Shoulder injury could keep John Ross out of start of training camp

Bengals rookie receiver John Ross broke the 40-yard dash record at the Scouting Combine while dealing with a shoulder injury that required surgery after the Combine. That surgery may require Ross to miss the start of training camp.

According to Bengals.com, Ross won’t be on the field “until early August or so.” The Bengals’ first training camp practice is July 29.

Ross’s 4.22-second 40-yard dash has created a lot of excitement around him, but he was viewed as a first-round prospect even before the Combine, based on his performance on the field in college at Washington.

The Bengals, however, will have to wait just a little while longer before they see him at full go on the practice field.