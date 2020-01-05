Should Jadeveon Clowney have been flagged for helmet hit that knocked Carson Wentz out of game?

Officials declined to flag Jadeveon Clowney for a direct blow to the back of Carson Wentz's head. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz left Sunday’s playoff game in the first quarter after taking a blow to the head.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was falling to the ground after a leg tackle from behind by Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald when edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney dove at him head first.

Direct hit to Wentz’s head

Clowney made a direct hit with the crown of his helmet to the back of Wentz’s as Wentz hit the ground.

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

Why no flag?

Clowney’s hit did not draw a flag.

Wentz got up after the first-down hit and continued to play on a drive that ended six plays later with a punt. During the Seahawks ensuing possession, Wentz left the field to be evaluated for a head injury and was listed as questionable to return.

The play didn’t garner much attention in real time, especially after Wentz popped right up for the next play.

But replay shows a clear helmet-to-helmet hit on unnecessary contact by Clowney. It’s obviously not clear how a 15-yard penalty would have impacted the Eagles drive that ended on their own 36-yard line.

But in the interest of player safety, that’s a flag that must be thrown.

