Should fantasy drafters be worried about the Rams fielding a running back committee?

As much as it might hurt, the Todd Gurley era with the Rams is over. Now, the backfield is made up of Malcolm Brown, second-year man Darrell Henderson Jr., and rookie runner Cam Akers.

And if we’re to believe head coach Sean McVay, that’s the way things are going to stay in LA.

But should we be actually worried about a crowded Rams fantasy backfield in 2020? Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss in the video above.

Even though he admits he was wrong on Henderson last season, Dalton is buying into the rookie Akers after the Rams invested so much to get his services in the 2020 draft. We all know how valuable a starting running back is on this high-powered offense, and the Rams view Akers as a three-down, do-it-all back.

Matt presents another angle: Should we trust that the Rams really believe in a committee? Gurley was on the field all the time, even with the knee issue, in 2019. Maybe all this talk of a committee is just coach-speak for “We’re going to wait for a true starter to emerge from the pack.”

... Or maybe McVay, who has proven to be able to adapt on the fly, will actually live up to his comments? This is definitely a situation worth monitoring right up until the ball is snapped in Week 1, and beyond.