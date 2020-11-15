Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

  • Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    1/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Oregon running back Travis Dye carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    2/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon running back Travis Dye carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    3/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    4/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    5/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Kris Hutson (14) and Johnny Johnson III (3) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    6/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Kris Hutson (14) and Johnny Johnson III (3) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    7/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    8/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Oregon running back CJ Verdell (7) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    9/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon running back CJ Verdell (7) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oregon coach Mario Cristobal walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    10/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon coach Mario Cristobal walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    11/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    12/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Oregon safety Nick Pickett during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    13/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Oregon safety Nick Pickett during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    14/14

    Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

    Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon running back Travis Dye carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Kris Hutson (14) and Johnny Johnson III (3) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon running back CJ Verdell (7) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Oregon safety Nick Pickett during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
·5 min read

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) -- Running back Travis Dye of No. 11 Oregon recalled the bitter feeling after the Ducks lost at Washington State in 2018, and he didn't plan to experience it again Saturday night.

Dye caught a pair of second-half touchdown passes and Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29.

''I remember every little detail of 2018,'' Dye said. ''It stuck in my mind ever since we left that field.''

He called Saturday's win ''a thirst quencher.''

Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns for Oregon. The Ducks improved to 2-0, piling up 582 yards of total offense.

Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State (1-1), which led at halftime but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.

''We're looking like a real great offense right now,'' Dye said. ''We are moving and grooving way better than we have in the past.''

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said the touchdown Oregon scored in the closing seconds of the second quarter was key. It cut Washington State's halftime lead from 12 to five points.

''Certainly a huge momentum swing,'' he said. ''Guys went into the locker room with a lot of juice, a lot of energy.''

Shough played well, especially in the second half, Cristobal said.

''He made some great plays and some great decisions. Great job with protections, used this feet to get out of stuff,'' Cristobal said. ''Just showing tremendous maturity in just a second start, so big days ahead for Tyler.''

''We just started slow,'' Shough said. ''We had those turnovers in the first half and those were crucial to our scoring ability. We just came out in the second half, saying that we're going to take care of the ball and each do our job individually and that showed.''

''We felt they couldn't stop us when we were doing our job, and not turning the ball over,'' Shough said.

Oregon scored 29 points in the second half, and it was the second straight game in which the Cougars have given up a lot of points after halftime.

''I don't think we're wearing down,'' Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said. ''They're playing their hearts out.''

He did point to the Cougars recovering three straight Oregon turnovers in the first half and only producing 10 points out of those.

''That game should have been different at halftime,'' Rolovich said.

He added that de Laura, a true freshman, played well in only his second college outing.

''He looked comfortable from beginning to end,'' Rolovich said.

Oregon went 92 yards in 15 plays on its first possession, and Shough hit tight end DJ Johnson with a 13-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

Washington State replied with an 18-yard touchdown pass from de Laura to Lucas Bacon. The Cougars attempted a 2-point conversion but de Laura's pass was incomplete.

Dye fumbled on the next possession and Hector recovered for the Cougars near midfield. De Laura hit Renard Bell with a 44-yard reception and, three plays later, connected with Bell on a 4-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 lead.

Hector intercepted Shough's pass on Oregon's next possession but the Cougars had to punt.

Oregon's CJ Verdell was stripped of the ball on their next possession and Hector pounced on the fumble for his third recovery. But the Cougars had to settle for Blake Mazza's 39-yard field goal.

Mazza added a 49-yarder for a 19-7 lead with 20 seconds left in the first half.

Oregon was not done. Shough completed a 57-yard pass to Jaylon Redd to the Oregon 3, and Verdell ran in for the touchdown to cut Washington State's halftime lead to 19-14.

''That took an emotional toll,'' Rolovich said. ''I stress being the last one to score before halftime.''

The Ducks shut down Washington State's offense in the third quarter, holding the Cougars to 30 yards.

Meanwhile, Shough threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dye late in the third to lift the Ducks to a 21-19 lead. He added a short touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson in the opening seconds of the fourth to push the lead of 28-19.

Washington State put together a drive to Oregon's 8, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Mazza to cut Oregon's lead to 28-22.

Oregon replied immediately as Shough fired a 71-yard scoring pass to Dye, and then ran in the conversion, to lift Oregon to a 36-22 lead with just over 8 minutes left.

Deon McIntosh scored on a 1-yard-run with 4:40 left to cut Oregon's lead to 36-29. Oregon added a late touchdown.

BELL SHINES

Washington State receiver Renard Bell caught 10 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

GROUND GAME

CJ Verdell led Oregon with 118 rushing yards, while Shough ran for 81 yards. The Ducks totaled 269 rushing yards in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks have won 17 of their past 19 games, and are on track to claim a second consecutive Pac-12 championship. They overcame three consecutive turnovers in the first half to win their first game in Pullman since 2014.

Washington State: The game marked the home opener for Rolovich. The Cougars were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 North, but have looked better than that in their two games so far.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oregon may break into the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts UCLA on Saturday.

Washington State: At Stanford on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Turkish Grand Prix LIVE updates, latest news as Lewis Hamilton bids to win seventh world championship

    Latest updates from Istanbul as the six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton looks to tie Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven Formula One titles

  • Michigan football's demise summed up in 10 stunning statistics

    Michigan football's loss to Wisconsin on Saturday wasn't just bad. It was historically bad, for the program and Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the final round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson

    Masters 2020 third round: Dustin Johnson has Green Jacket in sights after bogeyless brilliance Masters 2020 leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta going into the final round Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting from the first hole 12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, 14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer Starting from the 10th Hole 12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson 13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello 14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

    Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Werts, Raynor help Georgia Southern hold off Bobcats 40-38

    STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) -- Shai Werts ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, Alex Raynor kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern held off Texas State 40-38 in a shootout on Saturday.

  • Dillon Gabriel leads Central Florida over Temple 38-13

    Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes to Marlon Williams and Central Florida rolled to a 38-13 victory over Temple on Saturday night.

  • Hales leads late drive, Central Arkansas beats EKU 37-25

    CONWAY, Ark. (AP) -- Luke Hales threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham to cap a nearly eight minute drive in the fourth quarter, helping Central Arkansas beat Eastern Kentucky 37-25 on Saturday night.

  • Stephen F. Austin takes down D-II squad Pittsburg St. 26-7

    NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) -- Trae Self threw for a pair of scores and Jaquarion Turner ran for 109 yards and Stephen F. Austin beat NCAA Division II-member Pittsburg State (Kan.) 26-7 on Saturday.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.