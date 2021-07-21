Shots fired, possible injuries in downtown Milwaukee during Bucks' NBA championship celebration
More than a dozen shots were fired at the intersection of Water Street and Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. local time in the midst of the Bucks' championship celebration early Wednesday morning.
As of 1 a.m. local time, three people could be seen handcuffed on Juneau Ave.
A Milwaukee police officer at the scene told a Journal Sentinel reporter "we probably have some injuries."
Milwaukee police have not sent a news release but the incident was captured by a local television station.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shots fired during Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory celebration