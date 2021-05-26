Shots fired: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau continue to spar on Twitter

Adam Schupak
·3 min read
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau just can’t seem to help themselves. Less than 48 hours ago, a leaked video of an un-aired interview Koepka did with Golf Channel showed just how frosty the relationship is between two of the top golfers in the world. (DeChambeau is ranked No. 4, Koepka, a former World No. 1, No. 7.)

If you haven’t seen, well, you may be out of luck as it has been expunged from the Internet — but not until it registered more than 10 million views.

The story looked as if it would die there, but as Lee Corso would say: Not so fast, my friend! With neither golfer playing at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, they apparently had time on their hands to resume sparring on social media on Wednesday after The Match IV was announced this morning, pitting Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Koepka tweeted at Rodgers, saying simply, “Sorry bro,” a thinly veiled shot at DeChambeau.

Brady actually beat Koepka to the punch and kicked off the fun.

Mickelson replied to all, “I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ.)”

That shot at Koepka, who finished tied for second on Sunday at the 103rd PGA Championship with Louis Oosthuizen, two strokes behind Mickelson, would have sunk Koepka’s battleship.

But DeChambeau couldn’t let it end there.

He had to take his own shot at Koepka, replying to the four-time major winner, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

Which led to more Twitter fun.

And Koepka volleyed back.

What needs to happen is for Mickelson to step aside, take one for the team and do TV commentary with Tiger Woods and Charles Barkley so the public can enjoy The Match it really wants, nay, needs, to see: a steel-cage battle royale between Koepka and DeChambeau. Capital One, the exhibition’s sponsor, and Turner Sports, the TV partner for the two-man team event on July 6, we’re looking at you to make this happen.

Or better yet, major champion Vijay Singh offers a tasty suggestion.

Harold Varner III chimed in with his own idea.

