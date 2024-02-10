Shots don't fall as Coachella Valley falls 70-46 in CIF-SS basketball playoffs

Sometimes the reason a basketball team loses can be pretty simple. If the ball just doesn't go in the basket, it's tough to win.

That was the case for the Coachella Valley Arabs Friday night in their second-round CIF-Southern Section Division 5A boys basketball game. A cold-shooting start for the Arabs led to a hole too big for the team to overcome in a 70-46 loss to Los Amigos of Fountain Valley.

The loss ended a season that saw the Arabs win their first boys' playoff games in at least three decades. Coachella Valley finishes the year with an 11-19 record but with a foundation for the future, head coach Mike Rodriguez said.

"We are only losing three seniors I believe. We are very young. We have mostly juniors," Rodriguez said. "So hopefully they feel from this loss and they start to get to work soon."

Friday's loss to Los Amigos, ranked fifth in Division 5A and now 20-8, might not have been a surprise, But how the Arabs fell behind quickly and never really recovered was a surprise to Rodriguez.

"We had our open shots, and the ball wasn't falling," Rodriguez said. "We ran our offense, we ran it well, we executed it. It's a 50-50 chance when it goes up in the air and it just wasn't falling tonight."

Coachella Valley players walk down the handshake line with Victor Valley after their round one win in a CIF-SS playoff game at Coachella Valley High School in Thermal, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Cold from the start

The Arabs never led in the game, giving up the first seven points and trailing 21-10 at the end of the first period. While the Lobos hit eight of their 11 shots in the first period, Coachella Valley struggled and made just 4 of 15.

"We fell in a big hole. We started picking it up a little bit offensively, but I mean the hole was a little too big for us to come out of," Rodriguez said.

The Lobos increased their lead to 45-25 at the half, and even though the Arabs were only outscored in the second half by four points, they couldn't control the Los Amigos offense and center Ricardo Toledo. Doing most of his scoring under the basket, the 6-foot-5 Toledo led both teams with 22 points and was one of four Lobos scoring in double figures.

"They are champions in their league for a reason," Rodriguez said. "We knew they would be real athletic and real long. Sometimes we struggle with that."

For the Arabs, Isreal Garcia led the way with 19 points including six 3-pointers. But no other Coachella Valley player was able to get to double digits, with Frankie Aguirre scoring nine and Joe Beltran adding eight. Sebastian Garcia added six points on two 3-pointers and Mark Gonzalez scored four points.

Despite the loss, the 2023-24 Arabs accomplished more than perhaps any other Coachella Valley boys' basketball tea, with two playoff wins in a single year.

"I know since 1993 we haven't been to the playoffs, I tried to look for the last playoff win and I couldn't find one. So when you get two, one was a wild card but one was an actual first round, so that was great for us," Rodriguez said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Historic year for Coachella Valley ends with 70-46 loss to Los Amigos