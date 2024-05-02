Shota Imanaga shares hilarious first reaction to pitching in New York

Just call him your Friendly Neighborhood Shota-Man.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga had another dominant start in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the New York Mets, and his reaction to his first trip to the Big Apple is absolutely priceless.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Imanaga was asked what it was like pitching in the city for the first time, and he cited the city’s most famous fictional hero.

“Well, I recognized the hotel view from Spider-Man,” he said through his translator.

Imanaga threw seven innings of shutout baseball, marking his fourth start in six tries where he allowed zero earned runs. He struck out seven batters and walked one, dropping his ERA to just 0.78 on the season.

He did need a bit of help from outfielder Ian Happ in securing the victory, with the left fielder teaming up with Nick Madrigal and Miguel Amaya to end the game on an incredible 7-5-2 double play in the ninth inning.

Imanaga is expected to next take the hill for the Cubs in their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

