Shota Imanaga picks perfect walkout song before Cubs debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga mowed down the Colorado Rockies in six shutout innings during Monday’s 5-0 victory, and his walkout song undoubtedly caused fans to take notice at Wrigley Field.

Imanaga, who made his MLB debut for the Cubs by striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits in the victory, made his way onto the field to the familiar notes of “Chelsea Dagger” by The Fratellis, a song that has become indelibly associated with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In fact, it was that connection to the Blackhawks that inspired Imanaga to pick the song.

“I was able to go to a Chicago Blackhawks game previously when I was here in the U.S.,” he told reporters through a translator. “I think it’s a song that I picked so the fans would enjoy it, and I want to be able to make sure they’re happy with the songs I pick and so I can get acclimated to the culture over here.”

The Blackhawks still use the song to celebrate goals at the United Center, and it was the tune the team used as they won three Stanley Cups in six seasons.

Imanaga surely hopes the Cubs will experience similar success during his tenure, and he’s off to a strong start. His 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball are tied for the most by a Cubs pitcher in their debut in the live-ball era, and he became the first pitcher in Cubs history to strike out nine or more batters, allow two or fewer hits and allow zero runs in his big-league debut.

