What a shot by Tyrese Maxey

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
With Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami is the clearest MLS preseason favorite in at least a decade.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to help your squad.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.
Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down why he's very concerned about this group of prominent players.