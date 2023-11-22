What a shot by Tyrese Haliburton

Dive in to what’s at stake in Tuesday’s five-game tournament slate, as well as the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Business remains good for the NFL.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Texas and Oklahoma State have the most straightforward paths to the championship game.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Sunday's results in Week 11.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Ron Rivera's time with the Commanders is probably running out.