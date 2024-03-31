What a shot by Reggie Jackson

Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
These big-name players carry an alarming level of risk this fantasy baseball season. Here's who to think twice about.
The 6-foot-9 senior is the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.