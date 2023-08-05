What a shot by Rebecca Allen

Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options for Sunday's early morning match.
Football is back!
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The four-time All-Star claims she has been excluded from the Mercury's practice facilities during her maternity leave.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan doggedly defended the team's mentality at a Thursday news conference.
A Somalian official has been suspended after allegations that she put her niece, who clearly isn’t a sprinter, into the 100-meter race at the World University Games
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
As players board flights to join their new (and sometimes old) teams, let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers of trade season.
With the trade deadline in the rearview, let's assess how the Angels stack up against their AL competitors.