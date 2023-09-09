What a shot by Moriah Jefferson

The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
Welcome to Nate Tice's new weekly Yahoo Sports column The Overhang, which takes a film-friendly view from outside the formation. Up first: the matchups that could determine Chiefs-Lions, and a couple enticing bets.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.