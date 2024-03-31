What a shot by Michael Porter Jr.

Porter has not addressed the situation and missed the Raptors' last three games due to "personal reasons."
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The league is reportedly looking at two games where the under on several Jontay Porter prop bets hit when he was ruled out after just a few minutes.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.