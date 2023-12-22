What a shot by John Konchar

The Pistons, who last won a game on Oct. 28, are just one loss shy of matching the league’s all-time record.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
The two champions defended their titles with ease. Here are the full results from the final UFC PPV of 2023.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.