What a shot by James Harden

The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
The word in the Clippers’ locker room postgame — a 111-97 loss to the Knicks after a lifeless fourth quarter — was all about adapting and figuring out the pieces of this new superstar puzzle.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has built a fantasy basketball team, trading a handful of draft picks and another filled with expiring contracts to the 76ers for one-time NBA MVP James Harden, but has he compiled it five years too late?
Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all have Southern California origins.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
