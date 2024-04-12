What a shot by Jabari Smith Jr.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
The Rockets, who are in the midst of an incredible postseason push, just lost their first game since March 6.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
What does Indianapolis need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
There are no easy shots at Augusta National. Here are nine of the toughest.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
As a winner of the Masters, Tiger Woods is an honorary member of Augusta National. Will he get an invite to be a full member, like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer?
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.