What a shot by Crystal Dangerfield

Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Reddick made a three-wide move coming to the white flag for the win.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
Dillon Brooks’ tournament display will only go so far in terms of any rehab for his reputation, and yet he’s instantly addressed one of his largest criticisms.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.