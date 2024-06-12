Shot clock, new basketball finals schedule approved by IHSA

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — The IHSA approved two high school basketball changes at its most recent Board of Directors meeting.

A shot clock will be implemented for regular season play beginning with the 2026-27 season. The 35-second clock will be required for boys’ and girls’ varsity games and will be available for lower-level games if both teams agree.

Big news out of the IHSA this morning, as a 35-second shot clock will officially start for girls and boys varsity basketball with the 2026-27 school year



Plus, a guaranteed two-day experience at state basketball for all teams is now in place, here is the new schedule: pic.twitter.com/MvPoezV3ta — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 11, 2024

The schedule for state finals weekends has been altered to guarantee all teams two days of play. Previously, the losing semifinal team would have to turn around and play for third place that same day. The new format will see Class 1-3A semifinals played on the Thursday of championship weekend, Class 4A semifinals and Class 1-3A third-place games on Friday and all four championship games and Class 4A third-place game on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.