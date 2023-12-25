What a shot by Brandin Podziemski

The Warriors are 10-13 and looking for answers.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Fears sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Robinson's lack of action in versus the Buccaneers was attributed to a headache.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's NFL action, including James Cook delivering an astounding performance in Week 15.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.