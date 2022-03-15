Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grew up a Yankee fan, is exactly where he wants to be

TAMPA — Somewhere between Surprise, Ariz., Fort Myers and here are Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s cars.

After being told by Rangers general manager Chris Young he was their starting third baseman last week, the 26-year-old planned for spring training out in Arizona. Then he was traded to Minnesota, had his “first day of school” with the Twins and then he got dealt to the Yankees. The Hawaiian native shaved his beard and made the two-hour trek up Florida’s Gold Coast for yet another day of meeting new teammates.

“Right when I got the call that I got traded to Twins, my cars had just got to Arizona,” Kiner-Felafa said. “So that was a tough situation, because two days before the Rangers called me and said I was the starting third baseman. So I went and booked everything. I booked my flight, everything was planned out and then I ended up going to Minnesota.

“One night there. I just unpacked all my six bags, and I got the call around 11:30 at night. ... It was just a whirlwind, but like I said, everything happens for a reason and this is where I want to be.”

Kiner-Felafa, who the Yankees acquired with Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, could finally let out his long-held secret. He grew up a Yankee fan and now he is going to be the Bombers’ starting shortstop.

“I didn’t tell any other teams that,” Kiner-Falefa said. “That’s a red flag if you go into another clubhouse and say you want to be a Yankee, so I just put my head down and worked hard. I’m just proud of myself for giving myself the opportunity to even be here.”

The Yankees had also long been a fan of Kiner-Falefa’s.

“Isiah is somebody that I’ve personally really, really liked,” Aaron Boone said. “He’s somebody that I’ve had a lot of respect for in just a very short career and seeing him transition to a major league shortstop.

“I feel like we’re getting a real premium defender and a guy that can provide really good offense in speed and the ability to steal a base.”

Kiner-Falefa’s journey to the Yankees began as a shortstop.

He played shortstop at Mid Pacific Institute High School, where the Rangers picked him out of — in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He transitioned to catcher in Double-A because it was a path to the big leagues. He moved to third base in 2019 and won a Gold Glove there. He predominantly played shortstop last season and he was acquired by the Yankees to fill the spot left open when Gleyber Torres was moved to second base last year.

“I wanted to get to the big leagues and the writing was on the wall,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Adrian Beltre was at third base. Elvis Andrus was at shortstop and [Rougned Odor] had just signed a contract and at second base. I found the way when they asked me to catch.

“I caught about 40 to 60 games in the minor leagues and then next thing you know, I’m filling in for guys [in the big league],” he continued, “and it was funny because the Rangers told me I was gonna be there for two weeks in my first year and it never went down. So, it’s just a testament of what I can do and what I bring to the team.”

Catching is something Kiner-Falefa said helped him transition to the other positions and the way he sees the game now. He can confidently talk pitching with Gerrit Cole or Aroldis Chapman and defense with the bench coach.

“I had to call the game at the highest level, against the best teams in the world,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Being a shortstop, I know what’s going on. I can see if we’re doing the right things. I can go into any room and have a conversation with anyone just because of my resume.”

That versatility is another benefit for the Yankees, who had never shown much interest in giving a shortstop a long-term contract because they believe strongly in top prospect Anthony Volpe.

Kiner-Falefa is a career .265/.316/.354 hitter with 16 home runs over four years in the big leagues. He sees this lineup helping him.

“I started off really, really well last year. The first 80 games I started off on fire, borderline All-Star at that time,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I think speaking up kind of got to me a little bit and I put a little bit too much pressure on myself and especially in that lineup it was pretty tough to see me to get going or feel some type of rhythm and coming in here and looking around the room.

“Just seeing the big dogs. I mean, this is where you want to be, this feels like my first day in the big leagues. This is exciting.”