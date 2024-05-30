Shortstop Billie Andrews named All-American

A Nebraska softball player has been named an All-American. Shortstop Billie Andrews was named a NFCA Third-Team All-American earlier this week.

Andrews is the 10th two-time All-American in Nebraska history. This past season, she hit .383 with ten doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, and 45 RBIs. She led Nebraska in batting average, hits, extra-base hits, home runs, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.

The Gretna, Nebraska native was also a first-team All-American, a three-time all-region selection, and a four-time All-Big Ten member. Andrews was also Nebraska’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year in 2024 after being named the Husker Female Athlete of the Year in 2022.

