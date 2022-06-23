Shortly after official visit, Taylor Starling commits to Buffaloes

Taylor Starling must’ve really enjoyed his time in Boulder.

Not long after wrapping his official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes earlier in the week, the 2023 cornerback announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Starling told BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger that he connected with now-fellow 2023 commits Kam Bizor and AJ Newberry while on his visit, and the successful trip confirmed his good feelings on Colorado (h/t BuffStampede):

“I was kind of already leaning towards going to Colorado prior to my visit,” Starling said of his decision to commit to the Buffs. “And when I was out there, they treated me like family the whole visit. It felt like home based on that, based on how they treated me.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Texas native is CU’s first CB commit of its 2023 class. He also holds offers from Arizona, Kansas and Purdue, among others.

