Shorthanded South Dakota men's basketball team tops Denver in overtime

The South Dakota men's basketball team overcame a first half injury to their leading scorer, Kaleb Stewart, to beat Denver 92-86.

The Coyotes were without Stewart for much of the game. The junior guard went out with an injury with about six minutes to play in the first half and didn't return.

Bostyn Holt led the team in scoring with 27 on on 10-for-26 shooting.

This story will be updated.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Shorthanded USD men's basketball team tops Denver in overtime thriller