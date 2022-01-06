Shorthanded No. 25 Texas Tech falls to No. 11 Iowa State on road

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives to the basket past Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN103

AMES, Iowa — Clarence Nadolny had himself a game Wednesday night.

The Texas Tech junior guard defended and rebounded, earning himself a bloody nose following a missed free throw, and almost recorded a poster dunk against No. 11 Iowa State.

After 19 minutes of action, Nadolny led all scorers at halftime with five points,

The No. 25 Red Raiders needed more — just a little more — despite the 6-foot-3 guard exerting every ounce of energy in his body along with the rest of his teammates.

Missing its top two scorers, and a slew of others that equaled seven total scholarship players, Texas Tech rolled up its proverbial sleeves in a Big 12 Conference battle but could not muster enough offense in a 51-47 loss to the Cyclones.

"We were a team, even though there were seven of us," Nadolny said after finishing with nine points in 36 minutes. "The guys were motivated and we wanted to win this game.

"We knew we had to bring it and every-single guy did."

With the loss, Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1) suffered its first conference loss while Iowa State (13-1, 1-1) bounced back and improved to .500 in league play.

"We came in shorthanded, but we didn't want to look at it as a disadvantage," said Texas Tech's Bryson Williams, who finished with 10 points and three rebounds. "We knew the type of fight we were coming into. ... We knew how tough they were because their only loss was to Baylor — the No. 1 team in the country.

"We knew we had to come in with grit regardless. We just didn't come out with the outcome we wanted."

Nadolny willed his squad throughout the 40-minute contest, making a fastbreak layup that was the result of a missed dunk to close the scoring gap to 30-24 with 15 minutes left to play in the contest.

Bryson Williams recorded a bucket to make it a two-possession contest, the closest the margin had been since 9-4 in the first half.

From there, it was a battle of wills.

Williams drained a 3-pointer, the second of the game for the Red Raiders, while he split a pair of free throws to close the gap to within one possession at 34-31 with 9:06 to play.

Story continues

Then the mental mistakes occurred.

Marcus Santos-Silva fouled Grill, while he was taking a three-point shot, that put Texas Tech in a 36-31 hole.

Texas Tech basketball: Texas Tech men's basketball turns up defense to dispatch scrappy Alabama State

Nadolny answered with a layup in traffic, but was assessed a technical foul for taunting an opponent during his elation of closing the gap to 36-33.

The Cyclones appeared to be in line for some momentum, but the Red Raiders continued to fight as they closed the game to within two points twice — the second time after Adonis Arms drove the basket and found a cutting Kevin Obanor for the two-handed slam and put TTU down 40-38.

Santos-Silva gave Texas Tech the lead with a one-handed fastbreak dunk before Iowa State went on a 7-0 run to take a 47-42 lead before salting away the victory.

Izaiah Brockington ended the night with a game-best 14 points to go with nine rebounds while Kunc ended with 13 points.

The first half almost got away from Texas Tech, but did not thanks in part to solid play.

The Red Raiders looked to be in trouble following a jumper by Tyrese Hunter which increased the Cyclones' advantage to 13 points.

Texas Tech whittled it down to as many as seven points, following a bucket from Bryson Williams but Iowa State closed it out with a desperation 3-pointer from Aljaz Kunc to keep ISU up 30-19 at the midway point.

Texas Tech basketball: A memorable debut: Williams, Obanor help Adams win Tech head-coaching debut

What's next?

No. 25 Texas Tech is scheduled to return home and host No. 6 Kansas at 3 p.m. Saturday with the contest broadcast on ESPN2.

No. 11 Iowa State is slated to take on Oklahoma in a 5 p.m. Saturday road contest.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Shorthanded No. 25 Texas Tech falls to No. 11 Iowa State on road