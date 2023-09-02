Shorthanded Liberty without Sabrina Ionescu blowout Sun to complete season sweep

The Liberty completed a regular-season sweep against the Connecticut Sun after beating them, 89-58, on Friday night.

It was all Liberty from tip-off. They didn’t even need Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the final matchup against the Sun due to a right calf injury. The game was over before the fourth quarter as the Sun looked out of sorts.

The Sun were a few steps too slow all night. Right before the end of the third quarter, Breanna Stewart collected an offensive rebound and made an easy pass to a cutting Stefanie Dolson. Dolson was wide open under the basket, with no defender in sight. She made the layup to put her team up 24 while Connecticut players just looked at each other and then slowly strolled to the bench afterward. It was that kind of night.

After the final buzzer, Sun shot 33% from the field and were held to their season-low point total.

“I thought we were locked in and it started in shootaround,” head coach Sandy Brondello said about her team’s effort. Brondello then continued to credit her team for their defensive engagement on the night, which wasn’t shown the previous time the two teams played last week.

“We tidied up a few things,” the head coach added. “Their engagement, they were talking to each other. … That’s what makes teams really special.”

Stephanie White’s team can charge the loss to tough scheduling since they were up against the league’s second-best team less than 24 hours after getting a 10-point win against the Mercury in Connecticut.

For the Liberty, it was their fifth straight victory and 13th win in the last 15 games. The Libs are campaigning for Betnijah Laney to win Defensive Player of the Year, and rightfully so. But it was the guard’s offensive contributions that were the highlight of the game.

She scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field in the first two quarters while defending Sun star DeWanna Bonner. She finished with a team-high 19 points while recording three boards, three assists and two steals. Bonner went 3-for-7 and finished with nine points and four rebounds.

“It says a lot about B as a player and she takes pride in playing the right way,” Brondello said about Laney. “She always guards the best player and does a great job at that. But we know she can score points too in a variety of ways.

“Its been a focal point of us all season long just to get everybody going. We’re putting her in good spots to be aggressive and then [she] just makes great plays. That makes us harder to guard when we’ve got attacks from so many different spots on the floor.”

Friday’s game featured the final matchup between MVP candidates Alyssa Thomas and Stewart, with the latter getting the last laugh.

Thomas played 26 minutes and drew tough matchups against Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton all night. Thomas struggled while also playing in foul trouble. The Sun star, who is accustomed to packing the stat sheet each night, finished with eight points, four rebounds and one assist. She totaled a -24 plus/minus, a stark difference from fellow MVP candidate Stewart’s +24. Stewart was efficient and recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor. She also tallied seven assists.

Thomas attempted to do most of her work down low. Liberty defenders stayed vertical on her shot fakes — avoiding fouls — and the star never had a clean look at the rim all night. Thomas was further neutralized when she couldn’t get her teammates involved, either.

“I thought we executed the game plan brilliantly. JJ, Stewie, anyone guarding AT did what we wanted to do,” Brondello said.

The head coach took pride in her players executing the scout, but took notice of the opposing team’s tired legs.

“We’re still mindful they were on a back-to-back.”

The whole Liberty starting lineup finished with at least 10 points, including Marine Johannes, who scored 18 points while starting for Ionescu.

Sun guard Tiffany Hayes and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa were the only players on White’s team who scored in double figures. Hayes finished with 11 points and two assists while Nelson-Ododa recorded 10 points and four boards.

The Liberty will look to get their sixth straight victory against the Chicago Sky on the road on Sunday. The Sun will enjoy three days off before hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.