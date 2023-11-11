Shorthanded Lakeland remained overloaded with playmakers in rout of Mitchell

LAKELAND – If Lakeland had any holes because it was missing 12 players to suspension and five more with injuries, it sure wasn’t evident on Friday night. Whoever the Dreadnaughts had on offense, defense and special teams, they found playmakers.

The result was a dominating performance in which Zander Smith threw three touchdowns of 30 yards or more and the Dreadnaught rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 49-17 victory over New Port Richey Mitchell in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals at Bryant Stadium.

Lakeland (8-3) will play host to Bartow in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at home.

Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 159 yards and he was surrounded by playmakers.

Lakeland's Malik Morris (0) returns an interception to the Lakeland 35 that set up Zander Morris' 35-yard touchdown pass to Rick Penick in the second quarter on Friday night at Denison Stadium.

∎ Wide receiver Rick Penick caught four passes for 69 yards. His 35-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter gave Lakeland a 21-10 lead as the Dreadnaughts began to pull away.

∎ Defensive back Jameson Young shifted from defense to help the short-handed receiving corps and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to make it 28-10.

∎ Malik Morris’ interception return of about 40 yards set up the Smith-to-Penick touchdown. He also had a 44-yard touchdown run.

∎ Carlos Mitchell returned a punt about 50 yards to the Mitchell 6 that set up Markel Johnson’s 1-yard run two plays later that gave the Dreadnaughts a 14-10 lead.

∎ Ladarius Dobie had a 50-yard run and finished with 101 yards on just eight carries.

∎ Johnson scored Lakeland’s first two touchdowns that helped it recover from an early 10-0 deficit and finished with 80 yards on 14 carries.

∎ Kavon McKinney intercepted two passes.

“We’re resilient,” Smith said. “We knew it was going to be tough after the Kathleen game. We knew we were going to lose some people, some integral people to our team. We knew we had the depth to do what we had to do. We just came together as a team, and now we have four more.”

Lakeland’s defense dominated, too. The Dreadnaughts allowed a 55-yard run on the second play of the game that led to a 3-yard scoring play. After the long run, Lakeland then allowed just 58 yards the rest of the game, including just 19 yards in the second half.

Mitchell recovered a fumble in Lakeland territory that set up a field goal that made it 10-0 early in the first quarter. A mishandled snap on a punt attempt gave Mitchell the ball on the Lakeland 1.

“We’ve got to clean up the little things,” Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said. “We shouldn’t have given up 17 points.”

