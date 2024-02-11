Shorthanded Jayhawks hang on in win over Baylor at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks may have been missing a key player on Saturday, but that didn’t stop them from continuing their usual home dominance.

Kansas was without starting forward Kevin McCullar Jr. Nick Timberlake was inserted in the starting lineup in McCullar’s absence.

Four of the five Jayhawk starters were in double figures. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Kansas built a 20-7 lead midway through the first half but Baylor narrowed the gap to 34-28 at the half.

Baylor got within one to open the half after an 8-0 run but Kansas responded, going up by 11 with a 9-1 run.

Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. left the game with an ankle injury with just over four minutes remaining but returned and hit a clutch floater with 1:42 remaining, giving Kanas a 64-59 lead.

Baylor had two chances to tie the game late on two good looks.

The first on a Jayden Nunn open three-pointer with nine seconds that missed, then on a Ja’Kobe Walter three-pointer at the buzzer that was short after a Timberlake missed free throw. Kansas escaped with a 64-61 win.

Harris added 14 points and five assists. KJ Adams Jr. put up 13 points. Jonny Furphy finished with 11 points.

Yves Missi led Baylor with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks were outrebounded 42-25, but made up for it, forcing 21 Baylor turnovers to their eight.

Kansas moves to 18-5 overall and 7-4 in the conference. They also remain undefeated at home. They will look to end their road woes against Texas Tech on Monday at 8 p.m.

